Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.