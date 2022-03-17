Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

