Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

