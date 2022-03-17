Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

