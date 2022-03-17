Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $357.72 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

