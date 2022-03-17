Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

