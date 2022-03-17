Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tilray by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

