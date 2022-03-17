Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Slam by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.