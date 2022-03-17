Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.