Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 938.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after buying an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

