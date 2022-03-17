Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

