IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 324,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

