State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,415 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

SNV stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

