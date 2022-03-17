Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.36. Bioventus shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bioventus by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

