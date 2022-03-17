Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 96,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 361.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares in the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

