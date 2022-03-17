IFP Advisors Inc Sells 569 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.