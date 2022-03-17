Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

