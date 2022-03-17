Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

