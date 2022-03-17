Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

F stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

