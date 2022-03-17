Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

F stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.