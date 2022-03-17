Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to “Buy”

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AAON. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

