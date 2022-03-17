Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.