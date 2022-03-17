Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 35,958 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

