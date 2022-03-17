State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,961 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

