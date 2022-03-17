Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

