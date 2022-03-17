Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 88.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.