State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 530.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 170.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 232.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $157.46 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $187.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

