1,820 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $844,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

