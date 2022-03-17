State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 172,341 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 419,175 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

