Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.18 ($13.39).

IBE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.02).

