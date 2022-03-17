Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Drops By 15.0%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 150,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34). Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

