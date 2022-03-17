Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,885,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.