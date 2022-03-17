NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $71.60 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NovoCure by 29.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

