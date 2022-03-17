Aytu Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 243 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the second quarter worth $173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.39. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

