Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 17,379 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.