ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 203.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,663,286 shares of company stock worth $151,526,797. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

