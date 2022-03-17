AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

