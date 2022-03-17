LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.