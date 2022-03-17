Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $226,000 in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

