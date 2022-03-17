5,906 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,109,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

