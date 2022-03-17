Truist Financial Lowers Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $105.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

