Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.