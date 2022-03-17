UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMI opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

