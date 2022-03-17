UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 414,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,261,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

