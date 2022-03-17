Comerica Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

