The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

