Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,093 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

