UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956 shares of company stock valued at $191,703 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.75 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

