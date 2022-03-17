Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of ALV opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

