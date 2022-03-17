Wells Fargo & Company Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.