AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE:AZZ opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $15,536,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AZZ by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,854 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $4,252,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.